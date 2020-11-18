LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will have two websites offline early Thursday morning.
Nevada DETR and JobConnect sites (detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com) will be temporarily offline Thursday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for scheduled maintenance, a DETR spokesperson said. The time period gets few visitors, making it a good time for the updates, DETR said.
The updates will not impact the unemployment insurance website (ui.nv.gov) or the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website (employnv.gov), a DETR spokesperson said. Those needing to access the sites under maintenance are advised to access them after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
