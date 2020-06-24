LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said they are hiring for multiple positions.
The positions focus on the department's call center, adjudication and managing claims and fraud detection. The positions are both for the traditional unemployment office and federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.
Positions include:
- Call center reps
- Claims management
- Fraud detection
Those interested in jobs with DETR can apply online at nvapps.state.nv.us.
