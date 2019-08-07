LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported the number of crash and fatalities on the roads were down statewide so far in 2019 compared to this time last year.
According to data released by the department, the number of crashes on the roadways throughout Nevada is down by 34.62 percent compared to July 2018. The number of road fatalities is also down by 45.16 percent.
For Clark County, the number of crashes, road fatalities and number of unrestrained drivers involved in crashes are down by a significant margin.
So far in 2019, the number of crashes reported in Clark County was 99, compared to the 124 reported in July 2018, the department reported. DPS also reported 100 fatal crashes on county roads, down from the 138 fatals reported in July 2018.
According to DPS, the number of restrained drivers involved in crashes was down by almost 50 percent when compared to the numbers last year.
In the number of fatalities in Clark County that were reported between January 1 to March 31 that involved substances went down in the number of crashes that involved marijuana or poly-substances.
Six crashes that involved alcohol with a reported BAC of 0.08 or higher have been reported so far in Clark County. The department reported the same number for this time last year.
The number of fatalities on roads in the county where any substance was involved went down by a little more than 20 percent compared to last year's numbers, according to DPS's statistics. The number of crashes where a fatality occurred went down by almost 30 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.