LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning ahead for winter.

NDOT is hiring temporary highway maintenance workers to help clear roads during the winter. The job includes roadway maintenance, assisting in highway emergency response and snow plow and anti-icing operations, among other duties, according to a news release.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 25 for more than 60 temporary positions in Las Vegas, Tonopah, Elko, Ely, Reno, Winnemucca and other areas across the state, the release said. Most positions will require the operation of heavy equipment.

Those who are interested may view position requirements and further information here.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

