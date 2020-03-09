LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment is hosting two hiring events ahead of the 2020 census.
Nevada DETR said the census positions are temporary with pay starting at $18/hour. Those going to the fairs should bring a resume and dress appropriately.
Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply, Nevada DETR said.
The first hiring event is Tues., March 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the North Las Vegas JobConnect location, 2827 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Call 702-486-0200 for additional information.
The second event is Wed., March 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Henderson JobConnect location, 4500 East Sunset Road. Call 702-486-0300 for additional information.
