LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Democratic Party will use a "caucus calculator" on digital devices and a phone hotline to report caucus results on Feb. 22, the party announced Thursday.
The party laid out the caucus reporting plans in a memo from Alana Mounce, NV Dems Executive Director.
Caucus-goers will first check-in through a "paper voter roll" and be given a voter preference card with a unique "voter PIN" on it.
Once the caucus begins, caucus-goers will make their first alignments with their top preference. Candidates not deemed viable will be eliminated and a second alignment will take place. Then, precinct chairs will take final totals.
According to the memo, precinct chair will use a "caucus calculator" to assist on the caucus math and adding early vote totals. NV Dems said the calculator will be loaded onto iPads and accessed through a secure Google web form. A built-in formula will help chairs determine viability with the early vote totals, NV Dems said.
"This will mimic the formula on the paper reporting sheet which all precinct chairs will be required to complete," NV Dems said in the memo.
NV Dems said the calculators won't need to be downloaded on personal devices and will only be used by precinct chairs. They also said that caucuses would be able to operate without the form, if needed.
The reporting app the Iowa Democrats used failed at multiple precincts, leading to precinct chairs calling in results through a hotline. The NV Dems said they will also operate a secure hotline to receive results.
The memo emphasized that a multi-step reporting process will ensure accurate results.
"Data will first be reported through a secure hotline to a trained operator and then verified by an additional source which could be the reporting sheet or the caucus calculator."
NV Dems said they consulted with the Democratic National Committee and Department of Homeland Security on best reporting practices. They also said they talked to independent security and tech experts, as well as Google, on the security of the "caucus calculator."
NV Dems said they've conducted multiple trial runs with experts and caucus volunteers to ensure a smooth run with digital and paper reporting systems.
The party released its plans for early voting earlier this week.
Check-in on caucus day begins at 10 a.m. and the caucus will be called to order by 12:30 p.m. Anyone in line by noon will be able to participate.
