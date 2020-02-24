LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Democrats saw their largest turnout to the polls since 2016, according to data from the state party.
NV Dems announced roughly 100,000 Nevadans participated in the caucus: nearly 75,000 turned out during early voting, and 25,000 came out to caucus on Saturday.
NV Dems said total turnout in 2016 was 84,000. The Democrats gave credit to the four days of in-person early voting for the boost in voters at the polls.
Citing a Washington Post entrance poll, NV Dems said 35% of Nevadans who caucused were non-white. NV Dems also said a majority of Nevadans who caucused were first-time caucus-goers.
Senator Bernie Sanders won Nevada in a landslide, securing nearly 40% of the vote as of Monday morning. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in second, though ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg contested those results Sunday.
