LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Democrats said they won't use the same app connected to voter reporting problems in the Iowa caucus.
In a tweeted statement, Nevada State Democratic Chair William McCurdy II said they are evaluating next steps to take after late reporting during the Iowa caucus.
"NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on Feb. 22," McCurdy said in the statement. "We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, are are currently evaluating the best path forward."
NV Dems Statement on the Iowa Caucus: pic.twitter.com/Yyf6ArV4ie— NV Dems (@nvdems) February 4, 2020
The statement didn't specify if the party had planned to use the same app prior to the Iowa caucus. The Democrats haven't responded to multiple requests for additional details.
Iowa Democrats have yet to report delegate and voting numbers for the state after Monday night's caucus. The party said the delay in reporting was due to "quality checks" and new reporting rules.
The party said the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
