LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just over 24 hours before the caucus, the Nevada Democratic Party issued a memo detailing the results reporting process for caucus day.
The memo, addressed from party executive director Alana Mounce, said the change was made in order to execute "the most accessible, expansive, and transparent caucus yet in 2020."
"As we shift to the caucus on Saturday, we understand just how important it is that we get this right and protect the integrity of Nevadans’ votes," the memo reads. "In addition, our guiding principles have been security, efficiency, and simplicity. That’s why we are strengthening our processes to address the main challenges that have arisen to date."
The memo outlines a paper reporting process in which final results will be tallied on a reporting sheet and signed off by one member of each viable caucus group. The previously announced "caucus calculator" will be used for mathematic purposes to tally day-of and early votes, reporting on the paper sheets.
The calculator would be accessed through a Google web form, the party previously said Feb. 13.
"It's a method for verification," party spokesperson Molly Forgey said Friday. "This is all what they have been planning for."
Once the caucus concludes and results are signed off, a precinct chair will call a phone hotline to report their results to a trained operator. The memo said the chair will also receive a text message with a photo of the reporting sheet, taken on an iPad by the site leaders.
Party officials estimated about 200 paid operators would be taking results on caucus day.
NV Dems said the multiple reporting methods would ensure accurate results, with the hotline being the primary reporting method and the original paper report and photos as backup.
NV Dems said in the memo that they will still report raw votes from first alignment, raw votes from final alignment and county delegates on caucus day.
"Following the initial reporting of results on Caucus Day, we will continue to examine and review the caucus results as we move through our established delegate selection process," the memo said.
The party said they wouldn't announce final delegate totals until 100% of precincts report.
