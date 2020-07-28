LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services announced it will adopt new policy measures regarding its us of force policies in the juvenile justice system.
Nevada DCFS made the announcement Tuesday in light of high-profile racial events across the country, including the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota that sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
DCFS said they will adopt the "8 Can't Wait" policies created by Campaign Zero, a project based off the nonprofit WeTheProtestors, which looks to combat police violence. The "8 Can't Wait" project details eight policies to make use of force by police more restrictive, including:
- Banning chokeholds and strangleholds
- Requiring de-escalation
- Requiring warning before shooting
- Requiring exhausting all alternatives before shooting
- Duty to intervene
- Banning shooting at moving vehicles
- Requiring use of force continuum
- Requiring comprehensive reporting
DCFS said the policy involved shooting at a moving vehicle is not applicable to DCFS programs as staff do not carry firearms. DCFS said they had previously adopted a policy of banning chokeholds and strangleholds at residential facilities and newly adopted for youth parole. DCFS said it also previously required de-escalation tactics across the division.
“The policy I anticipate making the most difference for us at DCFS is the proactive duty to intervene," DCFS administrator Ross Armstrong said in a statement. "While we have always required the reporting of suspected or witnessed abuse or neglect, the duty to intervene will adjust our use of force culture from one of reporting after the fact to putting a swift end to inappropriate uses of force."
DCFS staff have access to pepper spray. The division said warning before shooting and exhausting all other measures have been incorporated for the use of pepper spray.
“Our Statewide Youth Parole team is a dedicated, trained, educated and well-disciplined group. Our mission is to assist families though one of the toughest times in their lives,” Chief of Parole David Laity said in a statement. “Our employees strive to make meaningful relationships, provide services and guidance to families in crisis. We are partners in their journey though the Juvenile Justice System and our goal is to keep everyone safe.”
The new policies were officially adopted July 24 with the goal of full implementation by Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.