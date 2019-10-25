LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Officials responded to a three-alarm fire in the west Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.
CCFD responded to the blaze at 4189 S. Jones Boulevard near Jones and Flamingo around 7:15 a.m. Oct. 25.
The Nevada Buddhist Association is the building that caught fire.
CCFD said Flamingo and Jones was closed as they fought the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
