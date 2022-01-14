LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada borrowers will receive more than $18 million in relief after a settlement regarding predatory student loan practices.
Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that Navient will pay a $1.7 billion settlement, which includes $1.6 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution. Nevada will receive over $1 million in restitution payments for nearly 4,000 federal loan borrowers and more than $17 million in private loan debt cancellation for 592 borrowers.
“This settlement provides relief to thousands of Nevada students who were victims to Navient’s misrepresentations and predatory practices,” AG Ford said in a release. “This settlement also serves as a caution to other loan servicers that these practices will not be tolerated, and it is their responsibility to assist borrowers in an honest and professional manner.”
Navient “engaged in deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay loans back, and placed an unfair burden on people trying to improve their lives through education,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who helped lead the negotiations, said in a statement.
Among other things, he said, Navient misled borrowers who were having trouble making payments into entering what are known as long-term forbearances, which caused them to run up even more debt.
Navient denied acting illegally, and it did not admit to any wrongdoing under the settlement, which is subject to court approval.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
