LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Board of Regents approved a five percent budget reduction proposal Friday, impacting students and staff alike.
Governor Steve Sisolak asked the Nevada System of Higher Education to reduce its budget following the economic troubles associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The budget reduction totals $160 million -- $27 million in 2020 and $132 million in 2021.
Regents said they wanted to mitigate the financial impact to low income students while avoiding layoffs to staff, calling it a "shared sacrifice" model for budget reductions.
For students, this means a temporary per credit surcharge:
- Universities – (University of Nevada, Las Vegas, University of Nevada, Reno)
- Undergraduate - $6 or 2.5%.
- Graduate - $8 or 2.7%.
- Nevada State College
- Undergraduate - $5 or 2.9%.
- Graduate - $5 or 2.1%.
- College of Southern Nevada - $3 or 2.8% lower-division and 1.7% upper division.
- Great Basin College - $3 or 2.8% lower-division and 1.7% upper division.
- Truckee Meadows Comm. College - $3 or 2.8% lower-division and 1.7% upper division.
- Western Nevada College - $3 or 2.8% lower-division and 1.7% upper division.
In April, the Regents approved a 4.6% reduction in pay or 12 furlough days for NSHE academic and administrative staff. NSHE will also institute a hiring freeze.
Classified employees weren't impacted, as they fall under the purview of the Nevada Legislature.
The Board of Regents said they will continue to work with the governor's office and health officials regarding COVID-19 and its impacts on higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.