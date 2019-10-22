LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans who want to help raise awareness and find a cure to childhood cancer can purchase a specialty license plate Jan. 1, 2020.
The plate comes as part of Senate Bill 315. It passed earlier this year in honor of six-year-old Carson Arreola.
He initially was diagnosed with strep throat in 2016. When he was not getting better a week later, he was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia and died three days later
“It was apparent that we needed to address childhood cancer and what could we do within the state of Nevada,” Senator Joyce Woodhouse said.
Senate Bill 315 encourages continuing education for physicians, nurses and medical students to recognize symptoms of pediatric cancers.
"This bill would also bring awareness to childhood cancer and the need to do more research for a cure," Senator Woodhouse said. The bill establishes a platform for parents as well to ensure each child gets an annual physical examination.
SB 315 establishes Nevada's first ever Rare Disease Advisory Council.
"With childhood cancer as we said earlier its hard to diagnose and so we want to make sure we start that additional research process going forward," Senator Woodhouse said.
Senate Bill 315 will also introduce a new license plate.
"Carson was a lover of dinosaurs, he wanted to be a paleontologist so there is a roaring T-Rex on there that says make childhood cancer extinct. On the bottom of the plate it says cure childhood cancer," Carson's mom Aubrey Arreola said.
With each purchase, $25 from the initial issue and $20 from renewals will go to fund the Rare Disease Advisory Council within the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to study the prevalence and treatment of rare diseases.
Carson's mom says having these plates will take families further in their fight against childhood cancer, "I'm just excited that it's getting attention. That it was passed and that we're recognizing all the children that are fighting. The ones that have survived and the ones that have died to this disease.”
The plates will be available at the DMV starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Anyone can also donate and contribute to this without getting the license plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.