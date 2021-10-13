LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Considering a career in mining? Kinross Gold is hiring. The company is looking for people to work in the Round Mountain mine, located in northern Nye County.
Kinross is hosting an in-person hiring event at Nevada Partners in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Salaries start at $56,000 per year and no prior education or experience is required. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid Nevada driver’s license or ID card.
On-the-spot hiring is available for anyone who successfully completes a fit for duty assessment. If hired, candidates will begin a 90-day, paid training program. To learn more, visit nv-careers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.