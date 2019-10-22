The Nevada Attorney General announced Tuesday his office would join 47 other states in an investigation into Facebook for possible antitrust violations.
According to a release from the A.G.'s office, the investigation will focus on "whether Facebook stifled competition, and in so doing, endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, and increased the price of advertising."
“As your attorney general, your safety is my priority—be it on the streets or online,” AG Aaron Ford said in a statement. “Nevada is pooling resources with other states to determine whether business practices have affected users.”
Including Nevada, the following states are also participating in the investigation:
Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the territory of Guam.
The A.G.'s office said some states couldn't confirm their participation in pending investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.