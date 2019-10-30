CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford shared a warning about cyber cams that target minors as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
According to a statement from Ford's office, minors are considered an "attractive target for scammers" because they have unused Social Security numbers, do not generally check their credit reports and are used to readily sharing information online.
"Scammers don’t discriminate," Ford said. "All users, even young adults, should be cautious about sharing their personal information. If we can help young people recognize these issues now, they can be proactive and protect their personal information, which may be their most valuable asset."
INEXPENSIVE/FREE STUFF SCAMS
Ford cautioned about online ads that offer cheap or free items for sale, such as clothing, sunglasses, handbags or other items. An unsuspecting user may send money and never receive the item, or get something of lesser quality. The fake sale may also ask for personal information, such as user names and passwords.
The attorney general's office advised buyers to research before purchasing to ensure that the source is legitimate. Scammers will often re-post a discount that was previously valid and no longer accepted by a retailer.
Customers were also encouraged to look at customer reviews and to be aware that websites can post fake reviews in an attempt to lure more customers, Ford's office said.
"Trust your instincts if you feel that something seems wrong about the deal," the statement said. "Consider only purchasing from established online retailers."
SCHOLARSHIP SCAMS
Some social media accounts may promise to provide a scholarship for students, but it could be an attempt to steal a person's money or identity, Ford's office said.
"Typically, these scams may promise to give scholarships to a certain number of new followers in return for a fee or personal information, such as a Social Security number, bank account information or a credit card number," the statement said.
Legitimate scholarships do not charge any fees when applying. Ford advised users to avoid giving their Social Security number, password or any financial information with someone offering a scholarship.
ACCOUNT DELETION SCAMS
Scammers have been known to us messaging services online to directly contact account holders and claim their account may have been deleted or locked if they do not click on a link to update the account, Ford's office said.
While the link may appear to be legitimate, the link will redirect users to a website asking for personal information, such as passwords, email or physical addresses.
"Beware of messages that ask you to click on a link to update your information," the statement said. "If you think you need to update your account, do so through the settings on the online app or website."
Anyone who believes they may have a been a victim of any of these scams was encouraged to file a complaint with Ford's office, or with the Federal Trade Commission.
