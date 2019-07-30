LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officers from multiple agencies are teaming up to help remove drunken boaters from Lake Mohave this weekend.
Officers from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Arizona Department of Game & Fish and the National Park Service will conduct an OUI checkpoint Saturday, Aug. 3, according to a news release.
A boat operator is under the influence if he or she has a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, the release said. Those arrested on suspicion of OUI will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
“Drinking alcohol while boating is one of the worst things you can do,” said Brady Phillips, Nevada State Game Warden Lieutenant. “It affects your balance, your vision and your decision making. Those are kind of important things when your operating a boat in the middle of a lake. It’s not a coincidence that alcohol is leading contributing factor in all fatal boating accidents.”
In recent years, alcohol use has ranked as the leading cause of most boating fatalities nationally, according to United States Coast Guard recreational boating statistics.
“We want visitors at Lake Mohave to enjoy themselves, but we also want them to do it safely, and the safest thing a boater can do is to not drink alcohol while they’re out on the water,” Phillips said.
