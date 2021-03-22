LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers amid a national overdose crisis.
The western state struck a deal after sitting out a multi-state settlement announced earlier this year. The hard bargaining has allowed it to win a settlement that's three and a half times larger than the average settlement with the other states.
Attorney General Aaron Ford made the announcement during a virtual press conference on Monday.
"I'm thrilled to announce the first Nevada-only settlement in our ongoing opioid litigation," said Ford. "We have settled with McKinsey & Company, one of the world's largest consulting firms, to resolve investigations into the company's role in our state's opioid epidemic."
The settlement will be payable in two installments of $45 million in 45 days and $22 million in 120 days, Ford said. Ford added that the settlement would have been just $7 million, had Nevada remained in the multi-state lawsuit.
Ford said that the settlement is coming at a time when the state could use the funds to address its ongoing "opioid epidemic." He added that his office has seen an increase in opioid-related incidents and deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McKinsey did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment but the New York-based company said in February it hoped its settlements would allow it to be part of the solution in addressing the opioid overdose crisis in the U.S.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX5 contributed to this report.
