LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airbnb announced the Nevada host community serviced more than 300,000 guests and earned a combined total of $53.5 million from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Between May 24 to Sept. 2, Airbnb said approximately 321,800 guests were served in the Nevada Airbnb community. The top five city destinations throughout the state were, in order, Las Vegas, Incline Village, Stateline, Reno and North Las Vegas.
The top five origin cities looking for Airbnb listings in Nevada were, in order, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose, the company said.
"The Airbnb community continues generating significant, positive economic impact across Nevada," said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb senior policy director for Nevada. "With more guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hosts and small businesses are receiving an economic boost from this expanded tourism economy."
According to Airbnb, Clark County saw approximately 235,400 guests and a combined total of $35.9 million between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Washoe County saw the second most amount of guests at 29,800, along with a total of $5.3 million in supplemental income.
"As we look ahead to fall, we remain committed to working communities around the state to ensure short-term rentals continue contributing to the Nevada economy," Spanjian said.
