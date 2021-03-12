LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's no need to sit in the dental chair to get a dental check-up!
Nevada Action Network is offering free online dental checkups and a free at-home fluoride kit to kids on Nevada Medicaid. Liberty Dental and Nevada's Oral Health Program are partnering on the project.
“Thanks to our partnership with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, we are able to provide increased access to dental care for Nevada’s children, particularly those who may not be able to visit a dentist in person,” said Dr. Amy Tongsiri, the Nevada Dental Director for LIBERTY Dental Plan. “Delays in children’s preventive dental care can often result in more tooth decay, which can become problematic in adulthood, so this partnership aims to address that head-on.”
Kids will receive a live virtual check-up with a dental professional and get step-by-step instructions on how to use the at-home fluoride kit. Children will need a computer, tablet or smartphone with internet and video capabilities to participate, along with a parent or guardian present for the appointment. If a child needs additional care, a provider will schedule an in-person appointment during the virtual visit.
“Through our partnership with LIBERTY Dental, we are working to provide additional resources for dental care to Nevada’s youth through a direct to patient virtual connection,” said Dr. Antonina Capurro, Nevada State Dental Health Officer. “With so many families struggling as a result of the pandemic, we have designed this innovative free program to make it simpler to receive an oral health check-up and obtain additional resources. Oral health is fundamental to a healthy life, and we hope every Nevada Medicaid family will take advantage of this service for their children’s oral health.”
To make an appointment and for more information, visit https://nevadaoralhealth.org/.
