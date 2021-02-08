LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum is offering an event for couples on Valentine’s Day.
The museum will host “Portrait Hour,” where couples can take pictures in front of the museum’s iconic signs. However, you will need to book your own photographer.
Only 15 people will be allowed during the event. All members in your party, including your photographer, must reserve a ticket.
Tickets are $50. Nevada residents, students, active military, veterans and seniors pay $35. Tickets are available for purchase here.
