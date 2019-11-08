LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something to do with the family? Nellis Air Force Base is hosting the Aviation Nation Air & Space Expo next week.
The event, held on Nov. 16 and 17, is free and open to the public. Attendees can enjoy airpower demonstrations, static displays and various exhibits and concessions, according to a news release.
Entrance gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with daily opening ceremonies taking place at 10 a.m.
Free shuttle buses will be offered from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Nellis Air Force base beginning at 9 a.m. Buses will stop taking guests to the event at 1 p.m.
For more information, updated schedules of events or to purchase upgraded tickets, visit: nellis.af.mil/Aviation-Nation/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.