Nellis AFB airmen return from Afghanistan

Nellis Air Force Base airmen return from Afghanistan on Sept. 8, 2021. (Courtesy: Nellis AFB)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base welcomed back airmen returning home from the Middle East Wednesday.

The troops were from the 58th and 66th Rescue Squadrons, along with the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. 

They were in the Middle East in support of Operation Allies Refuge. The military operation aims at getting at-risk Afghans to safety. This includes interpreters, embassy employees, and special immigrant visa applicants who worked side by side with U.S. service members. 

