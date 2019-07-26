LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who live in the St. Clair apartment complex said they were told to shelter in place for seven hours Wednesday during a police stand-off.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 32-year-old Guy Nguyen made threats on social media. In one post on Facebook, Nguyen said he, “had enough weapons and ammo to fight a small war with the Taliban.”

Las Vegas police surrounded his apartment shortly thereafter.

"I get a pound on my window, and it's Metro [Police]," said St. Clair resident Ray Humann. "They had the helmets and shotguns and ARs."

Humann lives a few doors down from Nguyen. He said police evacuated his entire building.

Many of Humann's neighbors were forced spend the duration of the stand-off inside the community clubhouse.

+2 Man in southwest valley barricade taken into custody without incident A man was arrested without incident after an hours-long barricade in the southwest valley on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

"It was very concerning," resident Tiffany Cotton said. "My son was here, my uncle was here. They were told to sit tight in their house."

"He's an ex-marine and when he tweeted, he said he had high powered rifles, and was going to barricade himself and he was not going to come out alive," Cotton said.

Neighbors said they could hear police calling out to Nguyen over a loudspeaker, telling him that his family was on scene.

Friends of Nguyen said he served honorably as a U.S. Combat Marine.

Fellow Marine David Wilkins said he spoke to Nguyen about his time in the Marine Corp.

"He needs help, and basically I think he was trying to seek help, but couldn't get help and just got fed up with it," Wilkins said. "Guy served his country honorably and needs the support of the community while details of what happened are worked out."

Nguyen was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 25 and is facing a single count of making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism with weapons of mass destruction, according to jail records.