HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Fire Department said two adults died after an apartment fire early Saturday morning.
HFD spokesperson Kathleen Richards said crews were called to the 2000 block of Ramrod Avenue, near South Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road, about 1:20 a.m.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a large, two-story apartment building and requested additional firefighting resources, fire officials said. Five engines, a truck, five rescue units and an "air resource apparatus" were sent to the scene.
The Clark County Fire Department, a City of Henderson senior fire investigator, Henderson police and NV Energy also responded to help secure the property, fire officials said.
Crews began dousing the flames and entered the apartment where the fire originated, HFD said. A man and a woman were rescued from the apartment and transported to Henderson Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
According to fire officials, another man was taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. HFD said three dogs died in the fire.
All other occupants of the apartment building were safely evacuated and there were no additional injuries reported.
The Clark County coroner's office will release the identities of the man and woman once their next of kin have been notified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Total damage costs were estimated at $180,000.
