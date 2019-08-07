LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People living in the southwest valley said they were on pins and needles Wednesday afternoon as heavy showers hammered the area.
A week before, water broke through a dirt levee, which flooded the neighborhood streets with knee-deep water.
Since then, crews constructed a more robust dirt berm to prevent it from happening again, but neighbors said they were still worried about their streets flooding when showers drenched the area Wednesday afternoon.
“Yeah, everyone was texting each other. We became out own kind of neighborhood watch kind of thing. Making sure none of the water rose again because it was raining worse than it was the day that it flooded,” said one neighbor.
People living nearby said they’re still concerned that the dirt berm isn’t a permanent solution to the problem.
