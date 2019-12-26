LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly 75 people were displaced by an apartment fire Thursday in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas firefighters responded about 6:12 p.m. Thursday to the Rancho Verde Apartments, 98 S. Martin L. King Blvd. The occupants of one of the building's apartments called 911 after coming home and finding their apartment full of smoke, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. Clark County and North Las Vegas Fire Departments also responded to the incident.
Light smoke was showing from the edges around the roof of the two-story wood frame/stucco building when firefighters arrived. The building has 16 units.
Firefighters went to the apartment where the original call came from and found light smoke, but could not see the source. They found the fire inside the wall and roof area around the heating unit for the apartment, according to LVFR. The fire was extinguished in about an hour.
The power was shut off to the building during the fire and because the cause of the blaze was unknown, LVFR said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it was decided that utilities would remain off until a cause could be determined.
Because the power is off to the entire building, nearly 75 people and eight pets were displaced, LVFR said. The American Red Cross was working with management to make sure tenants had a place to go for the night.
Damage was confined to one apartment, and damage is estimated at $75,000.
No injuries were reported.
