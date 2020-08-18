NEW NV Energy exterior signage

The exterior of NV Energy is seen in Las Vegas. (NV Energy)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly 2,200 NV Energy customers were without power Tuesday morning after an unknown outage in the Spring Valley area.

NV Energy reported the outage began around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 18 near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard. NV Energy said the cause of the outage was under investigation.

NV Energy estimated that power would be restored around 9:45 a.m.

