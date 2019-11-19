LAS VEAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation will close travel lanes on U.S. 95 North for bridge joint repairs next week.
The outside travel lane between Boulder Highway and Charleston Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. Nov. 24 until 4 a.m. Nov. 25. Two inside travel lanes along the same stretch will be closed from 8 p.m. Nov. 25 until 4 a.m. Nov. 26.
Motorists should use caution in the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternative routes when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.