LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lane closures and restrictions will be in place this week as the Nevada Department of Transportation makes repairs.
NDOT will close the southbound Interstate 15 ramp to southbound U.S. 95 in downtown Las Vegas from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 .m. Thursday, according to an NDOT news release.
Another lane closure will be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, the release said. The two inside travel lanes along I-15 between the Las Vegas Wash and Cheyenne Avenue will be closed.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving through the work zone, to heed construction signage and to use alternate routes when possible.
