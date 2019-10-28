LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A section of the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas will be closed overnight Oct. 30.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the 215 between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive from 8 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Oct. 31, according to an NDOT news release.
The closure is needed for work related to the next phase of the Centennial Bowl, which broke ground in January, the release said. The project calls for new freeway flyover ramps connecting the eastbound 215 Beltway to U.S. 95 southbound and U.S. 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway westbound. The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2020.
Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.
Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes when possible.
