LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation will make several improvements to high-occupancy vehicle lane access points along Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 in Las Vegas.
According to an NDOT report, the expanded HOV system will have specific areas motorists can use to enter and exit the HOV lanes.
On northbound I-15, new access points will be added north of Sahara Avenue and the Neon Gateway interchange. On southbound I-15, an access point will be added south of Russell Road.
HOV access improvements will be made at six points along U.S. 95.
On northbound U.S. 95, access points will be added south of Rancho Drive and near Craig Road.
On the southbound side, an access point will be added near Craig, and the existing access point near Ann Road will be relocated farther north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.