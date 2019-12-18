hovaccess.jpg

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to make improvements to or add several HOV lane access points along Interstate 15 and U.S. 95.

 Nevada Department of Transportation

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation will make several improvements to high-occupancy vehicle lane access points along Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 in Las Vegas.

According to an NDOT report, the expanded HOV system will have specific areas motorists can use to enter and exit the HOV lanes.

On northbound I-15, new access points will be added north of Sahara Avenue and the Neon Gateway interchange. On southbound I-15, an access point will be added south of Russell Road.

HOV access improvements will be made at six points along U.S. 95.

On northbound U.S. 95, access points will be added south of Rancho Drive and near Craig Road.

On the southbound side, an access point will be added near Craig, and the existing access point near Ann Road will be relocated farther north.

