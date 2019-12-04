LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation installed an interactive sign that uses cameras and sensors to alert wrong-way drivers they are on the wrong side of the road.
The system, which is in its pilot phase, is situated on the Durango Drive off-ramp on U.S. 95. It’s the first of its kind in Southern Nevada.
“It’s a two-part system,” NDOT traffic engineer Mario Gomez said. “The first level is to alert the driver that they are going the wrong way and maybe change their behavior or pull over to the side of the road.”
When a wrong-way driver enters on the off-ramp, it sets a series of reactions into motion including flashing beacon lights to get the driver's attention. Secondly, the system alerts traffic personnel who notify law enforcement to respond.
Traffic personnel will also notify the public by activating messaging signs on the highway, according to Gomez.
“Our hope is to save lives and correct driver behavior,” Gomez said.
The pilot program is launched on the heels of a wrong way crash that killed the at-fault driver Tuesday morning, according to police. The multi-vehicle crash caused a 10-hour delay on the northbound lanes of I-15.
According to NDOT, Nevada's roads saw 409 wrong-way crashes between 2005 and 2015. Seventy-five of those crashes resulted in death.
The three leading causes of drivers getting on a highway via the off-ramp are impairment, distraction and fatigue, according to NDOT.
Gomez hopes the system will curb the number of crashes in Nevada roads.
“We want to enhance the safety of the traveling public,” Gomez said.
Money grab for nerds ! Not going to be effective on people drunk or stoned,that's the pro!
