RACHEL, NEVADA (FOX5) -- Travelers headed toward Rachel will see a familiar landmark has returned.
The Nevada Department of Transportation recently reinstalled the iconic Extraterrestrial Highway sign at the junction of state routes 318 and 375 in Crystal Springs, Nevada, according to an NDOT news release. The sign was taken down Sept. 12 before the Alienstock event, held Sept. 19 through 22 in Rachel, to help reduce traffic congestion from people taking pictures. Stickers and graffiti had also rendered the sign unreadable.
The new sign is on taller sign posts in order to help curtail future vandalism and theft, the release said. The new sign, 3 feet high by 8 feet long, features a silhouette of the Stealth bomber in the lower right corner as an homage to nearby Area 51.
The 98-mile stretch of State Route 375 between Crystal Springs and Warm Springs was nicknamed the Extraterrestrial Highway in February 1996 by the Nevada Commission on Tourism, the release said.
