LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation said roadwork will restrict some lanes near Las Vegas Boulevard and I-15 later this week.
According to a media release, a northbound travel lane along Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed at I-15 in North Las Vegas from 5 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on March 17 through 19.
Workers will direct traffic along southbound lanes during the closure.
Later this month, NDOT will launch new freeway signage across Clark County. The department said the "active traffic management," or ATM signs, go live at 10 a.m. on March 25.
There are 42 signs installed along north and southbound lanes of the I-15 between Russell Road and Washington Avenue, as well as on U.S. 95 between Valley View and Las Vegas boulevards.
"The full-color LED signs will provide next-generation, real-time driver information about crashes, speed limit changes, and lane restrictions, thereby improving safety and traffic flows by reducing differential travel speeds and the likelihood of secondary crashes for enhanced operational efficiency," according to an NDOT media release.
Drivers will notice the new signs include lane control arrows and X's over the travel lanes.
The department offered the following Q&A:
- Variable speed limits (located on the right side of the sign structure) override the typical speed limit and are enforceable.
- Why? If needed, the speed limit can be reduced or increased for improved traffic flow through congested areas. These altered speed limits are enforceable.
- HOV signs (located to the left) can be changed and opened to general traffic when at least two lanes of traffic are closed.
- Why? It helps traffic flow around a crash or work zone. In this scenario, “Open to All” will be posted on the HOV sign on the left, thereby temporarily allowing access to all vehicles, even with one occupant, to legally cross the double white line to use the HOV lane.
- Lane control arrows and X’s (located across the top of the sign structure above each lane)
- Why? Lane control signs will be activated based upon roadway conditions, traffic demand and planned or unplanned activities; otherwise, they will remain dark.
- Four different icons will be used to assist with lane control as described below:
- If motorists need to proceed with caution, the yellow X with the word “Caution” will be posted above the lane.
- If motorists need to prepare to merge due to a lane closing, the yellow X with the word “Merge” will be posted above the lane.
- If the lane is closed to traffic, the red X and the word “Closed” will be posted above the lane.
- Once motorists are beyond the activated lane controls and the lanes are re-opened to motorists, they will see the green arrow with the word “Open” above all lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.