LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and contractor Mead & Hunt are working to develop a form for Latino-related properties in Nevada to provide input on future projects.
The partnership kicks off on Feb. 1. They plan to host informal meetings with Latino community groups across Nevada to engage the community.
“This is an exciting new project that will pave the way for similar DOT projects throughout the country to preserve the rich cultural fabric of our communities across Nevada,” said Cliff Creger, Chief of Cultural Resources at NDOT. “We are seeking input from the public on the important people and places to northern and southern Nevada’s Latino communities.”
This project aims to understand, explore and propose criteria that can be better used to evaluate eligibility based on the Latino community’s unique needs, NDOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.