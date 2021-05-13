LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to vote on traffic safety messages that will be displayed on electronic freeway signs throughout the state.
In summer 2020, NDOT opened a contest to submit entries of creative messages to urge motorists to follow the law. After nearly 1,000 submissions, NDOT revealed finalists for a public vote:
- When Driving Use Your Thinker and Your Blinker
- That’s The Temperature Not the Speed Limit
- Texts Means Wrecks
- It’s Not a Race, Leave Some Space
- There is No Need to Drive At Warp Speed
- Practice Vehicle Social Distancing. Don’t Tailgate
- Your Seat Belt Looks Good On You
- Gamble at the Casino Not Your Car. Buckle Up!
- Camp In The Mountains, Not the Left Lane
- Turn Signals Come Free with Vehicles. Use Them.
- Don’t Get Exhausted. Tailgating Blows.
Those interested in voting can head to NDOT's website before June 15 to vote on their top three selections from the entries. The winning messages will be displayed statewide beginning later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.