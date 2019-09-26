LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation said it was gathering public input regarding a statewide plan for rural transit services and needs.
During 2018, NDOT hosted community workshops to get input on challenges and unmet passenger needs in rural Nevada, including needs for public transportation, medical appointments, entertainment and other venues, the department said.
According to NDOT, public, private and non-profit transportation providers, human service agencies and citizens needing public transportation shared feedback about local and regional access to transit resources.
The input was complied into the Draft Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan, which assesses existing rural transit services and future needs to help identify strategies needed to meet transit needs across the state.
"Nevada is the nation’s seventh-largest state," said NDOT transportation planner Matt Bradley. "Our rural expanses mean that those who cannot transport themselves often must rely on others, such as family, friends or transit services, to reach employment, medical services, grocery stores and more. Prioritizing future transit improvements helps us jointly ensure that our fellow citizens can reach the services they need across Nevada."
Each year, NDOT utilizes almost $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds to support local transit, the department said. The vehicles that operate throughout Nevada offer rides, annually, for the disables, elderly and those who need a ride to employment, medical services and more.
Public comment about the rural transit plan can be submitted on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. via email to mbradley@dot.nv.gov, via fax at 775-888-7668.
The draft plan is available on NDOT's website.
