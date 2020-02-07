HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A power outage near Green Valley Parkway and the I-215 is causing traffic problems, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
According to the NV Energy website, a crash on Green Valley south of Wigwam Parkway caused a power outage in the area. At 10:50 a.m., NV Energy reported 980 customers impacted by the outage, though that number was reduced to less than five customers by 11:45 a.m.
NDOT tweeted that the outage impacted multiple traffic lights in the area, which included the light near the I-215 on-ramp on Green Valley. NDOT said to treat impacted intersections as all-way stops.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol's site, they were responding to an injury crash in the area. NHP didn't immediately respond with details of the crash.
