NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation has awarded a construction contract for the building of ramps, flyovers and connections at an Interstate 15/Interstate 215 interchange in North Las Vegas.
NDOT awarded the $99 million contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel, according to a news release. Fisher Sand and Gravel was the contractor that completed the first section of Interstate 11 in 2018.
Two massive cast-in-place concrete dual-lane flyovers, among other structures, will be built, as will a 51-foot-tall, 1,800-foot-long east-to-north connection, the release said. The connection's length will be the equivalent of five football fields laid end-to-end. The flyover from I-15 North to I-215 West will be longer than the Eiffel Tower laid on its side. Atkins is the project designer.
The project also encompasses other improvements. New I-15 South on- and off-ramps will be built at Tropical Parkway, and more than a half-mile of the Beltway will be widened from four to six travel lanes, the release said. Other upgrades call for extending Tropical to Centennial Parkway and replacing Range Road as an east-west surface connection, with a new I-215 East off-ramp to the new Centennial and Range Road intersection. New lighting, signage, landscaping and 7,815 feet of drainage pipe will be installed.
Decorative elements will include boulders and rock, accented by colorful polygonal sculptures that convey the characteristics of water and how it shapes "natural and built environments," the release said. Lage Design is the landscape architect.
The interchange averages about 34,000 vehicles daily, although future traffic counts are expected to grow by 72 percent over the next two decades, according to NDOT. The project will break ground during the first quarter, with anticipated completion in late 2022. The upgrades are 95 percent funded by the federal government, with the state providing the remaining amount.
Haven't they "rebuilt" that section of road 2-3 times in ten years already? Here's an idea FIX Project Neon in the Spaghetti Bowl. The ramp to downtown is very unsafe and not working. 93 south has been touched in the 25 years I have lived here. Who runs NDOT and how much are the paving people paying them?
