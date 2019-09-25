LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation said a travel lane would be closed along Interstate-11 from 1.5 miles north of the Arizona border up to the state line.
According to NDOT, the closures would be on southbound I-11 and would be scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 in Boulder City.
The temporary closure was needed for "traffic control signage and queuing ahead of pavement maintenance work being done over the border along U.S. 93 by the Arizona Department of Transportation," NDOT said.
Motorists were advised to use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage and use alternate routes whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.