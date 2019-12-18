LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced several freeway restrictions to be in place in the Las Vegas area on New Year's Eve.
NDOT will close the north- and southbound Interstate 15 off-ramps at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at Spring Mountain Road, Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release. However, motorists will be able to enter and exit I-15 at Sahara Avenue and Russell Road.
Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:
• Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane
• Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive
• Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard
• The right lane on eastbound Sahara at I-15 will have one lane closed to allow a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara eastbound.
• East- and westbound Sahara turn lanes onto southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed.
“About 330,000 visitors will celebrate the New Year in Southern Nevada, with many of them welcoming 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “As such, we are making several temporary road and highway closures, thereby ensuring a safe and successful event for both motorists and revelers.”
The ramp restrictions will be lifted between 3 and 6 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, or at the discretion of the Joint Operations Center in the Freeway Arterial System of Transportation.
