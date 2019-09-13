LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced freeway closures during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas.
The northbound and southbound off-ramps on U.S. 95 to Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed nightly from midnight to 4 a.m., starting on Sept. 20 until Sept. 23, NDOT said.
According to NDOT, the closures were scheduled to control traffic measures for the festival. Life is Beautiful will happen across 18 blocks in downtown Las Vegas.
Motorists were advised to take alternate routes if possible.
