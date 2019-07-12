LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections said a female inmate walked away from the Las Vegas State tree nursery at Floyd Lamb Park on Thursday.
According to the NDOC, Carrie Crisp, 30, was transferred to the Jean Conservation Camp and was serving 12 to 36 months for attempted grand larceny.
Crisp was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt, with an undershirt, blue pants, black boots and an orange Nevada Division of Forestry bandanna, the NDOC said.
Crisp stands at around 5'6" and has brown eyes and hair, the NDOC said. She has several tattoos; a star on her right hand, a cupcake on her right foot, music notes on the back of her neck, a butterfly on her right breast, the name "Robert" on her stomach and a lion on her right leg.
A re-take warrant was reissued for Crisp, according to the NDOC.
Anyone with any information in regards to Crisp's whereabouts were urged to call 911.
