LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to grab a bite to eat at Naked City Pizza after a night downtown are out of luck.
Naked City Pizza on Sunday announced that it closed its location at the El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas over the weekend.
"This is a decision we have thought about for over a long time and we did not take it lightly," Naked City Pizza owner Christopher Palmeri said in a Facebook post. "We mainly made this decision because it was taking a large toll on my brother and I. We were very ambitious over the past five years and we’ve enjoyed every location we have had but in the end we needed to make a decision that was best for us and our families."
Palmeri did confirm that Naked City Pizza's four other locations will remain open.
