LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mysterious lights were seen over the Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.
FOX5 reporter Dylan Kendrick was in downtown Las Vegas just after 5 a.m. when a strand of lights appeared above him in the sky. Most of the lights were lined up in single-file, flying south before disappearing into the darkness.
Ummm promise I’m not loco but did anyone else see this around 5:10am this morning? I’ve never seen anything like it. #UFO? 👽 pic.twitter.com/tjXC50uVDt— Dylan Kendrick (@dylankendricktv) February 12, 2021
Nellis Air Force Base was conducting red-flag exercises over the past month, so it's possible the lights are connected to that. FOX5 has reached out to Nellis AFB for more information.
Elon Musk's Starlight satellites have been seen in the night sky looking similarly to the formation Kendrick saw. The internet satellites were last launched Feb. 4.
Did you see the lights in the night sky? Send photos and videos to desk@fox5vegas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.