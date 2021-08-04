LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You don't have to leave your pup at home to cheer on the Las Vegas Aviators anymore.
For an extra $2, fans can bring their furry friend to a select number of games at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Mutt Mondays will take place:
- Aug. 9: Aviators vs. Salt Lake
- Aug. 23: Aviators vs. Alburquerque
- Sept. 9: Aviators vs. Reno
Fans can enter through the centerfield “Doggie Door.” Those interested will need to show proof of current dog vaccinations and have a non-retractable leash.
Dog owners are encouraged to watch the game from the right field berm.
Proceeds will benefit The Animal Foundation. For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/las-vegas-aviators-tickets/artist/821568
