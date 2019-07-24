LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested in connection to a 2015 valley murder was sentenced by a Las Vegas judge on Wednesday.

Anthony Eiermann, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of 42 years in prison with a minimum of 16 on July 24. He had been charged with open murder of a homeless man that was reported on March 5, 2015.

According to an arrest report, a black male was found bound with a parachute cord and burned on Sandy Valley Road south of SR 160.

Evidence suggested that a vehicle had backed into the turnout area when the body was dumped and subsequently set on fire with gasoline. White tissue paper and plastic was found near the body.

Toxicology reports revealed that the victim had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system when he died, but the Clark County coroner could not determine to cause or manner of death.

Forensic investigators confirmed DNA underneath the victim's fingernails was linked to Eiermann in March 2016, according to the report.

Eiermann denied knowing the victim to investigators. When investigators told Eiermann that his DNA was found on the victim, Eiermann requested a lawyer and was no longer interviewed.