LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested in connection to a 2015 valley murder was sentenced by a Las Vegas judge on Wednesday.
Anthony Eiermann, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of 42 years in prison with a minimum of 16 on July 24. He had been charged with open murder of a homeless man that was reported on March 5, 2015.
According to an arrest report, a black male was found bound with a parachute cord and burned on Sandy Valley Road south of SR 160.
Evidence suggested that a vehicle had backed into the turnout area when the body was dumped and subsequently set on fire with gasoline. White tissue paper and plastic was found near the body.
Toxicology reports revealed that the victim had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system when he died, but the Clark County coroner could not determine to cause or manner of death.
Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a 2015 Las Vegas murder case.
Forensic investigators confirmed DNA underneath the victim's fingernails was linked to Eiermann in March 2016, according to the report.
Eiermann denied knowing the victim to investigators. When investigators told Eiermann that his DNA was found on the victim, Eiermann requested a lawyer and was no longer interviewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.