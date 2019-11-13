LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of killing a 24-year-old former UNLV student was granted house arrest in court Wednesday as a third suspect was booked into Clark County Detention Center in connection with the case.
Christopher Prestipino, 45, posted $500,000 bail last week but remained in custody as he appeared in Clark County District Court Nov. 13. His defense lawyer argued that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police attempted to block Prestipino's high-level monitoring condition to his bond, but the judge reaffirmed the order.
Prosecutors said they wouldn't seek the death penalty in Prestipino's case.
Prestipino is accused of killing Esmeralda Gonzalez and encasing her body in a concrete structure in the desert. Prestipino pleaded not guilty on Nov. 5.
Prestipino's 39-year-old roommate Casandra Garrett was extradited from Milwaukee and booked into CCDC on Tuesday, according to booking records. Garrett faces charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.
Prestipino and Garrett each have court appearances set for Nov. 14.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
